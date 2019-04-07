Glennda C. Blumenthal

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glennda C. Blumenthal.

Glennda C. Blumenthal



Glennda Clau-

dette Edwards

Blumenthal was born on November 25, 1935 to Claude and Ethel Edwards. She

passed away

peacefully on

March 26, 2019,

in Vail, Co.

Glennda began

her life in Norman, Oklahoma and went on to become a treasured sister, wife,

mother and beloved grandmother. In the late 1950's Glennda and her family made their way to Albuquerque. In 1961 she married the love of her life John B. Blumenthal who preceded her in death in April of 2015 and resided in Albuquerque for 54 years. Glennda is survived by her loving daughter Kathy Blumenthal Shiplet, her loving son Jim

Blumenthal, her loving

grandsons Daniel and Kenneth Freeman, Michael Blumenthal, loving granddaughter Jennifer

Blumenthal and her loving brother Gene E. Edwards and numerous nieces,

nephews and cousins.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother Glennda

also worked

for the former

Sandia Corporation, at the time a part of the Atomic Energy

Commission.

Along with her love of family

Glennda also

loved camping

and her life was filled with travel all across the United States including many family

vacations in the family

motorhome. Camping trips were the norm each summer. John and Glennda also enjoyed international travel and amongst their many trips they visited destinations such as Hawaii, Alaska and Spain.

Glennda enjoyed working with the Ballut Abyad shrine and was a devoted member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Albuquerque for 40 plus years. She loved gardening and New Mexico's cultural richness. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and numerous friends. Plans for a memorial service will be

announced at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.