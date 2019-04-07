Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glennda C. Blumenthal. View Sign

Glennda C. BlumenthalGlennda Clau-dette EdwardsBlumenthal was born on November 25, 1935 to Claude and Ethel Edwards. Shepassed awaypeacefully onMarch 26, 2019,in Vail, Co.Glennda beganher life in Norman, Oklahoma and went on to become a treasured sister, wife,mother and beloved grandmother. In the late 1950's Glennda and her family made their way to Albuquerque. In 1961 she married the love of her life John B. Blumenthal who preceded her in death in April of 2015 and resided in Albuquerque for 54 years. Glennda is survived by her loving daughter Kathy Blumenthal Shiplet, her loving son JimBlumenthal, her lovinggrandsons Daniel and Kenneth Freeman, Michael Blumenthal, loving granddaughter JenniferBlumenthal and her loving brother Gene E. Edwards and numerous nieces,nephews and cousins.In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother Glenndaalso workedfor the formerSandia Corporation, at the time a part of the Atomic EnergyCommission.Along with her love of familyGlennda alsoloved campingand her life was filled with travel all across the United States including many familyvacations in the familymotorhome. Camping trips were the norm each summer. John and Glennda also enjoyed international travel and amongst their many trips they visited destinations such as Hawaii, Alaska and Spain.Glennda enjoyed working with the Ballut Abyad shrine and was a devoted member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Albuquerque for 40 plus years. She loved gardening and New Mexico's cultural richness. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and numerous friends. Plans for a memorial service will beannounced at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

