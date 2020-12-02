Gloria Avila (Shaw)Gloria Avila (Shaw), 95, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Gloria was born on April 11, 1925 in Santa Rosa, NM to Maggie Gallegos and JRA Duran. Gloria lived the majority of her life in Albuquerque after starting her family in Taos.Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Erma Garcia and Marge Seligman; husbands, Floyd Avila and Clifford Shaw; fiance, Paul Tafoya; sons, Stephen Avila and Gregory Avila. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Contreras and husband Ralph Contreras of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren, Stephanie Gardiner and husband Stephen Gardiner, Samantha Contreras, Mario Avila and wife Stephanie Avila, and Dawn Montano; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Gardiner, Leah Gardiner and Jade Montano all of Albuquerque, NM.She will be remembered as a very strong woman who loved to make others laugh. She had a strong work ethic, working as a beautician until she was 88 years old. She loved music and spending time with her family. She was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed.A Celebration of Gloria's Life will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m. To comply with the state mandate of five individuals due to COVID-19 this celebration will be live-streamed atPrivate burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Gloria at