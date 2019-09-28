Gloria Sanchez Chavez
Gloria Sanchez Chavez, age 89, resident of Albuquerque, passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 29th surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in Belen and preceded in death by husband, Joaquin Chavez, married for 69 years, and son RC Chavez. She is survived by Sister, Francis Garcia, Children Robert Chavez and partner Sandy, Pam Chavez Martin and husband Chuck, and Denise Armijo. She had several grandchildren and great-grand children that will miss her dearly. Gloria was a devout catholic and member of Holy Family Church. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, 7:30 a.m. at Holy Family with rosary and mass to follow at 8:00. Pallbearers will be Billy Sanchez, Steve Gabaldon, Arthur Chavez, and Frank Garcia. Following services, reception will be held at 917 Gabaldon NW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 28, 2019