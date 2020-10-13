Gloria Couch

Gloria Jean Archibald Couch







Gloria Jean Archibald Couch let go after a long battle with ALS. Always a warrior with a strong, determined spirit, Gloria fought valiantly until her body could no longer support her.



Gloria joins her mother, father, and daughter Terri in heaven. We suspect they are already sitting around a table playing card games and eating pie while watching over us with love and pride. Gloria loved to quilt, garden, cook and travel. She always had a furry animal companion and mothered the world with compassion and care, including her patients in intensive and cardiac care, where she was a nurse for many years.



Gloria didn't mince her words and stood in her life with strong opinions and a refreshing honesty. If she loved you, you knew it because she loved so completely it filled you up. Gloria is survived by her brother John, sister Connie, daughter, Jennifer Ziegler, son in law Aaron Ziegler, bonus daughter Sarah Couch, grandchildren Matt Halliday, Megan Mullen, Jon Mullen, Monica Mullen, Jackie Mullen, Kealian Ziegler and Dakota Ziegler, 6 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID19 there will be no service at this time. Donations in Gloria's honor can be made to any organization focused on ALS or breast cancer research, treatment and support.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store