Gloria Crane
1947 - 2020
Gloria Whitney Crane



"You can shed tears that she is gone,

Or you can smile because she has lived."

("Remember Me" â€" David Harkins)

It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Gloria Whitney Crane, 73, Albuquerque, NM, announces her passing due to natural causes, in her home, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Gloria was born in SombreretÃ­llo, Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Mexico on March 7, 1947 and was raised in Chicago, IL. She served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from The University of New Mexico School of Law in 1983. Gloria was a former City Attorney for Rio Rancho and a former Assistant State's Attorney in Santa Fe. She was also formerly employed by PNM and practiced law in Albuquerque and surrounding areas. Gloria was an animal lover, devoted to her former pet dogs and parrots. She was kind, generous and will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank the dear friends and neighbors of River Walk Apartments for their caring kindness and support.

She is survived by Leonardo Garza (brother); Irene (Gilberto) Flores (sister); Ericka Garza (niece);

Diana (Gerardo Gomez) Garza (niece); Leticia (Michael) Hill (niece); Ricardo Flores (nephew); Joshua Cano (grand-nephew); Salem (John Rutheford) Garza (grand-niece); Anthony Hill (grand-nephew); Micaela Hill (grand-niece); and Axel James Rutheford (great grand-nephew); Sarah Smith (very dear friend); and Leonel Zea (very dear friend). She is preceded in death by Florentino Garza (father); Gregoria Garza (mother); Sindulfo Garza (brother); Margarito Garza (brother); Virginia Garza (sister-in-law); and Rebeca Garza (sister-in-law) .

Arrangements are by Riverside Funeral Home/New Mexico Mortuary Service Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
