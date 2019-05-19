Gloria D. Turner
Gloria D. (Rivera) Turner, 82, passed away May 4th, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM surrounded by her family and loved ones. Gloria was born in Ribera, NM to Eutimio and Cipriana Rivera on March 27, 1937. Gloria is survived by her husband Leon (Tom) Turner, children Elizabeth Dunlap, Kathryn Johnson (Matthew) and Thomas Turner (Darlene), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria is also survived by her brothers Joe Rivera and Crescencio Rivera as well as many nieces and nephews that were dear to her. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers John Rivera and Placido Rivera and her sister Lucille Quintana and recently her son Robert (Bobby) Turner. Gloria will be missed by many. Please join us for a celebration of life and memorial on June 15th. Please see the French's Funerals website for details.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019