Gloria Elizabeth Vigil







Gloria Elizabeth Vigil age 70 passed away in her sleep on May 22 in Phoenix, AZ. Gloria was born on November 19, 1949 in Santa Fe. Gloria was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Vigil. She is survived by her son Andres Milledge Vigil and wife Chariss, grandchildren Nico and Abraya, sister Helen Williams of Jacksonville, Arkansas and brother Michael Vigil (Carla) of Santa Fe. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Gloria contracted polio as an infant and spent her early years battling the disease including years of in-patient treatment at Carrie Tingley Hospital in Truth or Consequences. After graduating from Santa Fe High School, Gloria earned her nursing degree at ENMU (Roswell). She later attended UNM where she earned her certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Gloria worked throughout the state, including La Clinica de la Gente in Santa Fe, at a medical clinic for migrant farmworkers in Las Cruces and at clinics serving the homeless, and providing women's and family health services in Albuquerque. Gloria spent her last years in Arizona with her family. Services will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.





