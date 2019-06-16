Gloria Elena ChÃ¡vez Fitch
Gloria Elena ChÃ¡vez Fitch
October 13, 1950 â€" June 16, 2017
Nuclear scientist, advocate of young Hispanics and women, friend, mother, and lover.
The mist of grief has mostly dissipated, making it possible to better view the valley we traveled through together. If lovers must part at death, why must there also be such suffering? Your work here at home, and in the Americas and Asia continues to bear fruit. You touched many people across the world and your legacy continues forward. Tell me Sweetheart, are you planting countless roses in Heaven, too? Te amo a la luna y de regreso millÃ³nes de veces. â€" Stan
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019