Gloria Elena Fitch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Elena Fitch.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gloria Elena ChÃ¡vez Fitch



Gloria Elena ChÃ¡vez Fitch

October 13, 1950 â€" June 16, 2017



Nuclear scientist, advocate of young Hispanics and women, friend, mother, and lover.



The mist of grief has mostly dissipated, making it possible to better view the valley we traveled through together. If lovers must part at death, why must there also be such suffering? Your work here at home, and in the Americas and Asia continues to bear fruit. You touched many people across the world and your legacy continues forward. Tell me Sweetheart, are you planting countless roses in Heaven, too? Te amo a la luna y de regreso millÃ³nes de veces. â€" Stan
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.