On October 6, 1922 in Mathews County, Virginia Velma Armistead Albrecht and August David Albrecht brought into the world their firstborn, Gloria Elizabeth Albrecht Otten. Oh, the places she would go! As an Army Air Corps bride of Leonard John Otten, Jr. during World War II, she stayed behind in Baltimore, Maryland while he flew sorties over Europe. It was there that she gave birth to their son, Leonard John Otten, III in 1944. After the war, the family was reunited living at various airbases in the US. In 1949 at Sandia Army Base, now Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, Susan Elizabeth Otten completed their family.



With two youngsters in tow, Gloria traveled to London, England where they experienced first-hand wartime shortages and rationing. As always, she made the most of whatever situation she found herself in, traveling with Len around Europe, collecting beautiful adornments for their home. Gloria excelled in her role as military wife. She was an extraordinary hostess and a gourmet cook all the while looking as if she had just stepped out of the latest fashion magazine. She was the life of every party wherever they went.



Col. Otten retired from the US Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas where he and Gloria remained until his death in 1990. A few years later, Gloria returned to Albuquerque where her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Amy lived. In Albuquerque, she volunteered as a docent at the New Mexico Museum of Art and History. She especially loved leading tours of Old Town and relished the interest of the tourists who visited our city. After being introduced to David Cooper by mutual friends, the two became travel companions, enjoying their compatible and clever senses of humor.



Sadly, on October 15, 2019, Gloria's fascinating life on this earth ended. Although they rejoice in the fullness of the life she led, she will be missed by her family; son John and his wife Janet Fender, daughter Susan Britt and her husband Bill, granddaughters Elizabeth Otten Hepworth and her husband Edward and Amy Otten Staples and her husband Vahid and great-granddaughters Lauren and Meredith Staples and Madeleine, Camille and Lillian Hepworth.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019

