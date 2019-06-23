Gloria (Barboa) Gabaldon
On Saturday, June 15, 2019 Gloria (Barboa) Gabaldon age 91, went home to her creator and savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 21, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, Florencio Gabaldon.
Gloria is survived by her children, Daniel Gabaldon (Teresa), Kathi Caldwell, Jeanetta Gabaldon (Eric), Ron Gabaldon (Ezzie); 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Gloria loved color and requested that her loved ones and friends wear bright beautiful colors to her Celebration of Life. Gloria's Celebration of Life will start at 8:00 am followed by a Rosary, Mass and Reception on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church , 562 Atrisco Dr. SW. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, at 1:30 pm.
Pallbearers will be, Zachary, Summer, Sarah, Danielle, Justine, Christopher, Nathan, AnnaLisa, Dominique, Donovan, and Dante. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019