Gloria Howell Blood, 86 passed away peacefully March, 02, 2020.



She was Born in Escondido, California July 29, 1934.



Gloria has been a resident of Albuquerque since 1969.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years Ronald E. Blood, son Ron Jr., daughter Kay, (husband Larry) and grandson Chance.



Gloria loved skiing at Sandia Peak with her friends (Jackie, Pat and Kurt). She also was a skilled and avid tennis player.



She loved cats and dogs of which she had many in her life. All of them were rescued animals.



Gloria's true passion however was is helping those in need.



She was a "Head Start" volunteer teacher, a program providing preschool for children of low-income families focused on helping break the cycle of poverty.



She served as a volunteer and later as director of Project Share, serving (unconditionally) the hungry, homeless and working poor of Albuquerque for twelve years.



She will be missed by those who knew her in life.



In lieu of services Gloria asked that her friends simply listen to an Operatic Aria in her remembrance. She loved Classical Music, Symphonic and Operatic. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice.



We love you Mom.



