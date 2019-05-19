Gloria J. Chavez
Gloria J. Chavez, 64, of San Bernardino, CA went to
be with the lord on May
13, 2019. She is survived
by her partner Michael
Gator, parents Cayetano
and Victoria Garcia and
Richard and Priscilla Baca, sons Michael and Lupe
Chavez, daughter Krystal Lopez, grandchildren
Michael Jr. and Isabella
Jade, sisters Tomacita
Chavez and Rita Camarillo, and brother Paul Baca.
A viewing will be held at Daniels Family Funeral on Tuesday, May 21, 2019
from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A
funeral mass with be held at Daniels Family Funeral on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., 3113 Carlisle
Blvd. NE Albuquerque,
NM 87110 followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will take place after burial and will be held at Daniels Family
Funeral. To view information or leave a condolence,
please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019