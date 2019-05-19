Gloria J. Chavez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria J. Chavez.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-1188
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gloria J. Chavez



Gloria J. Chavez, 64, of San Bernardino, CA went to

be with the lord on May

13, 2019. She is survived

by her partner Michael

Gator, parents Cayetano

and Victoria Garcia and

Richard and Priscilla Baca, sons Michael and Lupe

Chavez, daughter Krystal Lopez, grandchildren

Michael Jr. and Isabella

Jade, sisters Tomacita

Chavez and Rita Camarillo, and brother Paul Baca.

A viewing will be held at Daniels Family Funeral on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A

funeral mass with be held at Daniels Family Funeral on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., 3113 Carlisle

Blvd. NE Albuquerque,

NM 87110 followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will take place after burial and will be held at Daniels Family

Funeral. To view information or leave a condolence,

please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.