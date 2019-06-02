Gloria L. Jaramillo
Gloria L. Jaramillo, born October 26, 1926, age 92, was called to be with our Lord on May 20, 2019. Her rosary and celebration of life will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on June 4, 2019, 9:00-11:00 a.m., 225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Following her services, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:00pm, 501 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Please view full obituary at
www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019