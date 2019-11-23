Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Kotschwar. View Sign Service Information Lincoln Funeral Home 406 H Street Lincoln , CA 95648 (916)-645-2347 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean Kotschwar (Vigil) was born on May 10, 1954 in Las Vegas, NM and passed away on November 13, 2019 in Lincoln, CA.



Gloria is preceded in death by her father Pedro Vigil, her mother Theresa Tapia Vigil, youngest daughter Tracey Diane Kotschwar and sister Diana Morgan. She is survived by her husband Ron Kotschwar, Daughters Krystl Burleigh (husband Brian, Grandchildren Jakob and Madisyn) of Roseville, CA and Brianne Kotschwar of Albuquerque, NM, Sisters Deborah Kieltyka (husband Joe), Angela Garcia (husband Phillip), Evelyn Olguin and Brother Pedro Jr. Vigil all of Albuquerque, NM.



Gloria was a good wife, mother to three daughters and grandmother who enjoyed working in her earlier years as an Educational Assistant with special education elementary children. She was very artistic with crafts, mosaics and stained glass. She enjoyed being around people and watching her grandchildren play. She was very caring, welcoming to all and loved to go to concerts - Journey, U2, Rolling Stones, Eddie Money to name a few. She was raised Catholic but was non-practicing. She truly was a light in all of our lives and will be immensely missed.



If you'd like to make a donation in Gloria's name, please donate to National Federation Of The Blind (



