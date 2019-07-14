Gloria M. Montoya

Obituary
Gloria M. Montoya



In loving

memory Gloria

M. Montoya, born April 11th 1936

to Luciano

(Chano) and Frances (Kika) Martinez in Mora, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Roger J. Montoya of 62

years, sons R.J. Montoya (Lori)

son, Roman, and Richard. Six grandchildren Brie Martin, Alexsea , Jessica , Victoria(Tori) , Rico , Savanna, and Nick Montoya. Two great grandsons

Adrian Bojorquez, and

Joshua Loya. Uncle Joseph Sanchez, Lucas

Montoya(Dora) brother-in

law, Florela Rains sister-in law, Lena

Montoya sister-in law, Libby

Montoya sister-in law. Proceeded in death by her

parents, brothers Jake and Sammy Rains. She graduated from Albuquerque, NM in 1955. She worked for 22 years at APS with handicapped children, a job she loved very much. A rosary will be held on July 18th, 2019 (Thursday) at 8:30 a.m. with mass to follow at 9:00 at St. Bernadette catholic church, 11509 Indian School Rd NE with a reception to follow in the parish hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
