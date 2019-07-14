Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria M. Montoya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria M. Montoya







In loving



memory Gloria



M. Montoya, born April 11th 1936



to Luciano



(Chano) and Frances (Kika) Martinez in Mora, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Roger J. Montoya of 62



years, sons R.J. Montoya (Lori)



son, Roman, and Richard. Six grandchildren Brie Martin, Alexsea , Jessica , Victoria(Tori) , Rico , Savanna, and Nick Montoya. Two great grandsons



Adrian Bojorquez, and



Joshua Loya. Uncle Joseph Sanchez, Lucas



Montoya(Dora) brother-in



law, Florela Rains sister-in law, Lena



Montoya sister-in law, Libby



Montoya sister-in law. Proceeded in death by her



parents, brothers Jake and Sammy Rains. She graduated from Albuquerque, NM in 1955. She worked for 22 years at APS with handicapped children, a job she loved very much. A rosary will be held on July 18th, 2019 (Thursday) at 8:30 a.m. with mass to follow at 9:00 at St. Bernadette catholic church, 11509 Indian School Rd NE with a reception to follow in the parish hall.



