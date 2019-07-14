Gloria M. Montoya
In loving
memory Gloria
M. Montoya, born April 11th 1936
to Luciano
(Chano) and Frances (Kika) Martinez in Mora, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Roger J. Montoya of 62
years, sons R.J. Montoya (Lori)
son, Roman, and Richard. Six grandchildren Brie Martin, Alexsea , Jessica , Victoria(Tori) , Rico , Savanna, and Nick Montoya. Two great grandsons
Adrian Bojorquez, and
Joshua Loya. Uncle Joseph Sanchez, Lucas
Montoya(Dora) brother-in
law, Florela Rains sister-in law, Lena
Montoya sister-in law, Libby
Montoya sister-in law. Proceeded in death by her
parents, brothers Jake and Sammy Rains. She graduated from Albuquerque, NM in 1955. She worked for 22 years at APS with handicapped children, a job she loved very much. A rosary will be held on July 18th, 2019 (Thursday) at 8:30 a.m. with mass to follow at 9:00 at St. Bernadette catholic church, 11509 Indian School Rd NE with a reception to follow in the parish hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019