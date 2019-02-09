Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Martinez. View Sign

Gloria Martinez







Gloria Macias



Martinez (77)



died peacefully on Jan. 30, 2019. Gloria, one of 10 children, was



born in El Paso, TX on Sept. 27, 1941 to Pedro and Maria Macias.



She met and married Robert Olivo Martinez in El Paso, and the couple married on Dec. 17, 1966. They made Abq., NM their home for 30 years before retiring in Arizona. Gloria was active with Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary parish and the Small Christian Community, Charismatic Prayer group. She was kind, generous, full of life and strong in her faith. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert, her son Rob, daughters



Theresa (Kevin), and Margie; five



grandchildren; Isaac, Olivia,



Sophia, Gabrielle and Benjamin. Gloria was loved by all and she will be deeply missed. We love you Mamacita, Mom, and Nana. A Rosary and Mass service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb.15 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in



Chandler.



