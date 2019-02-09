Gloria Martinez
|
Gloria Macias
Martinez (77)
died peacefully on Jan. 30, 2019. Gloria, one of 10 children, was
born in El Paso, TX on Sept. 27, 1941 to Pedro and Maria Macias.
She met and married Robert Olivo Martinez in El Paso, and the couple married on Dec. 17, 1966. They made Abq., NM their home for 30 years before retiring in Arizona. Gloria was active with Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary parish and the Small Christian Community, Charismatic Prayer group. She was kind, generous, full of life and strong in her faith. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert, her son Rob, daughters
Theresa (Kevin), and Margie; five
grandchildren; Isaac, Olivia,
Sophia, Gabrielle and Benjamin. Gloria was loved by all and she will be deeply missed. We love you Mamacita, Mom, and Nana. A Rosary and Mass service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb.15 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in
Chandler.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2019