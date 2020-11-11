1/1
Gloria Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Marquis Mitchell



Gloria Marquis Mitchell, a resident of St. Augustine, FL has returned to Albuquerque. She often said when she moved there in 1982 that she "had come home" and now she has. Gloria was born in Miami FL on September 21, 1937. Bill, her husband and soulmate, survives her.

Gloria is also survived by two daughters, Sabrina Wilcox (Mitchell) and Shannon Coker: her five grandchildren, Rawles and Sterling Wilcox, Christian Coker, Michael and Wayne Bodmer; her seven great-grandchildren, Cathryn, Lily and Scarlett (Wayne), Lily and Lorelei Coker (Christian), John (Michael) and Theodore (Rawles). Gloria is survived by her nephew Kim "Kino" Pearce (Cynthia and their daughter, Stormy and son, Liam). Also survived by her two step-sons, David (Annelie) & Mark Mitchell as well as her (step) grandson, Erik (David), Additionally, her good friend and sister-in-law,

Suzan Sigmond (Ward) survives her.

Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri M. Goodloe Richardson, her parents, Bob and Ann Marquis, her son-in-law "Pete" Coker and her sister, Ann Pearce.

Friends are encouraged to share special memories on the online obituary site by Frenchfunerals.com. A memorial service will be held at Trinity at the Marketplace with a private interment on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Gloria's name, may be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
Trinity at the Marketplace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 11, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Sabrina, Shannon, Bill, friends and family! May all the cherished memories fill your heart with love! Our hearts will be with the family on the 14th, May it be a wonderful celebration of her life! Love to all! Frank and Sandra Willoughby
Sandra Willoughby
Family
November 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 10, 2020
I love you Mom! See you later! So long!
Shannon - Daughter #2
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved