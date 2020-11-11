Gloria Marquis Mitchell
Gloria Marquis Mitchell, a resident of St. Augustine, FL has returned to Albuquerque. She often said when she moved there in 1982 that she "had come home" and now she has. Gloria was born in Miami FL on September 21, 1937. Bill, her husband and soulmate, survives her.
Gloria is also survived by two daughters, Sabrina Wilcox (Mitchell) and Shannon Coker: her five grandchildren, Rawles and Sterling Wilcox, Christian Coker, Michael and Wayne Bodmer; her seven great-grandchildren, Cathryn, Lily and Scarlett (Wayne), Lily and Lorelei Coker (Christian), John (Michael) and Theodore (Rawles). Gloria is survived by her nephew Kim "Kino" Pearce (Cynthia and their daughter, Stormy and son, Liam). Also survived by her two step-sons, David (Annelie) & Mark Mitchell as well as her (step) grandson, Erik (David), Additionally, her good friend and sister-in-law,
Suzan Sigmond (Ward) survives her.
Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri M. Goodloe Richardson, her parents, Bob and Ann Marquis, her son-in-law "Pete" Coker and her sister, Ann Pearce.
Friends are encouraged to share special memories on the online obituary site by Frenchfunerals.com
. A memorial service will be held at Trinity at the Marketplace with a private interment on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Gloria's name, may be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108