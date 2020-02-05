Gloria N. (Lucero) Carrillo

Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-242-1133
Obituary
Gloria N. Carrillo (Lucero)



Gloria N. Carrillo (Lucero), 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Gloria's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 619 Copper Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Mass will be held at 10:00 am, also at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit Gloria's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
