Gloria N. Longley, 89, passed away peacefully and went to heaven on Mother's Day. She was born on Wednesday, July 10, 1929 and grew up in Waco, Texas and, after attending Randolf-Macon college in Virginia for a year she enrolled at the University of Texas. It was there that she met the love of her life, James F. Longley Jr. They married in March of 1950 and spent the 50's traveling around Texas and Louisiana during the oil boom as Jim pursued his career as a Petroleum Geologist. With the births of their three children, daughter, Elizabeth; sons, James and David, Gloria and Jim decided to move to Albuquerque where Jim became a State Farm Insurance agent. Once all the kids were in school, Gloria became his office partner and together they ran a prosperous agency for 28 years. Upon their retirement, they split their time between the lake house at Elephant Butte and home in Albuquerque. Upon Jim's passing in 1992, Gloria became involved in volunteering. Gloria and her golden retriever therapy dog, Prudence, contributed over 2500 hrs. of therapy dog visits, including reading to the dogs at local libraries, visiting the Veterans, Presbyterian and Kaseman hospitals as well as local nursing homes. After Prudence, Gloria adopted another golden retriever, Star. Gloria and Star took up activities closer to home and there wasn't a neighborhood kid in Gloria's neighborhood that did not meet both of them during their daily walks. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth; and Gloria's husband, Jim. She is survived by her children, James Longley III, David Longley and his wife, Valorie, Elizabeth's husband, Bruce Stout; grandchildren, Kathy, Tracy, Annie and William; great-grandchildren, Emmy and Treboreh; as well as many other family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas with a short reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Gloria at



