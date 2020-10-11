Gloria P. Narvaiz
Gloria P. Narvaiz, age 82, died on October 4, 2020, following a four-year battle with dementia.
She was born on October 29, 1937 in Agua Fria Village, just west of Santa Fe.
Gloria served in the U.S. Air Force in the mid 1950's and was stationed at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana. She attained the rank of E-3, prior to leaving active duty. In the mid 1970's, she joined the New Mexico Air National Guard. She retired with the rank of SMSgt after 24 years of service. During her career in the NMANG, she attended and graduated from the NCO Academy, the Senior NCO Academy, and the First Sergeant Academy. She was identified as the nation's highest-ranking, Hispanic female, enlisted senior officer in the Army and Air National Guard & was recognized at a ceremony in Washington D.C.
Gloria spent many of her formative years in Los Angeles, CA with her family where she grew to love big city life and where she developed many life-long friendships. She proudly returned to Santa Fe after serving in the military and started her civilian career with the federal government. She retired from the federal government after 20 years of service. After retirement, she spent much of her time with her grandchildren, she took up playing ping pong with her many friends and she represented Albuquerque in the NM Senior Olympics on several occasions.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Sandra Pacheco and her husband Chris Pacheco, Los Ranchos, NM; her grandchildren, Fil Pacheco (Brianna and family), Christina Pacheco (Vince) and Micaela Pacheco (Arlen). She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Lucy Narvaiz; one sister, Teresita "Terry" Romero; two brothers, Danny Narvaiz and David Narvaiz. She will be greatly missed and we know that she is reunited with her loved ones celebrating eternal life.
A private funeral service is scheduled for Gloria Narvaiz and it is being handled by Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe. Visit www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook. She will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Cementerio de la Agua Fria.
Memorial gifts can be made in Gloria's name to the New Mexico Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org/newmexico
.
The family would like to thank the VA's Primary Home Based Care team and VILA's Roger's House care givers for the outstanding care and the support that they provided to our mom, our Nana, our friend and our proud veteran over the last four years.