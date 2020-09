Gloria Q. Silva



Memorial for Gloria Q. Silva



Mom, a year ago today God decided it was time for you to go home and be at rest. Every day we selfishly miss you. Every day our hearts are heavy. Every day there is a tear in our eyes. Every day your heart beats in our hearts, and we are thankful every day that you are our Mom. Gloria Jean, Anna, Tammy & Families





