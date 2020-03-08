Gloria Sotelo
Gloria Sotelo passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ricardo; her children, David and wife Joan, Leticia and husband Robert, Alex and wife Cindy, Daniel and partner Ann, and Susanna and husband Rob; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; as well as her siblings, Lupe, Alicia, Rosemary, Esther and husband Jim, and Rosendo and wife Laura.
Gloria was born on April 11, 1936. She grew up in El Paso, Texas where she met her husband Ricardo on a blind date. They were married for 60 years and lived most of their lives in Albuquerque. They also lived in Spain and Germany for six years and traveled extensively throughout Europe. She was an active member of the Catholic church and the Dominican Laity. She served as a nurse with Albuquerque Public Schools, TVI, and Public Health.
Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020. The Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE. A private family burial will be held. Please visit our online guestbook for Gloria at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020