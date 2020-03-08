Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Sotelo. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:15 AM Risen Savior Catholic Church 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Risen Savior Catholic Church 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Sotelo







Gloria Sotelo passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ricardo; her children, David and wife Joan, Leticia and husband Robert, Alex and wife Cindy, Daniel and partner Ann, and Susanna and husband Rob; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; as well as her siblings, Lupe, Alicia, Rosemary, Esther and husband Jim, and Rosendo and wife Laura.



Gloria was born on April 11, 1936. She grew up in El Paso, Texas where she met her husband Ricardo on a blind date. They were married for 60 years and lived most of their lives in Albuquerque. They also lived in Spain and Germany for six years and traveled extensively throughout Europe. She was an active member of the Catholic church and the Dominican Laity. She served as a nurse with Albuquerque Public Schools, TVI, and Public Health.



Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020. The Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE. A private family burial will be held. Please visit our online guestbook for Gloria at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Gloria SoteloGloria Sotelo passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ricardo; her children, David and wife Joan, Leticia and husband Robert, Alex and wife Cindy, Daniel and partner Ann, and Susanna and husband Rob; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; as well as her siblings, Lupe, Alicia, Rosemary, Esther and husband Jim, and Rosendo and wife Laura.Gloria was born on April 11, 1936. She grew up in El Paso, Texas where she met her husband Ricardo on a blind date. They were married for 60 years and lived most of their lives in Albuquerque. They also lived in Spain and Germany for six years and traveled extensively throughout Europe. She was an active member of the Catholic church and the Dominican Laity. She served as a nurse with Albuquerque Public Schools, TVI, and Public Health.Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020. The Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE. A private family burial will be held. Please visit our online guestbook for Gloria at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close