Glorida J. Webb
age 98, passed away Friday,
June 14, 2019. Glorida was born Sunday, August
8, 1920 in Wichita, KS and lived in the Albuquerque area since 1952. She was
married to Kenneth B. Webb for 74 years prior to his passing in 2014. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Bertram of Rio Rancho and Donna Clinton (Brett Voorhees) of Jackson, WY; four grandchildren, Randall Bertram (Cheri), Jill Trujillo (Don) of Rio Rancho, Jason Clinton (Amy Christensen), and Jeff Clinton (Michelle) of Seattle, WA; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Kenneth Bertram (Stephanie), Brandon Michael Bertram (Madison) of Albuquerque, Cosette and Tucker Clinton of Seattle, WA; and four great-great grandchildren. Glorida
spent many years as a hospital volunteer and was a 30-year member of the Albuquerque Assistance
League dividing time between the Bargain Box and the Blue Portal. She was also a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were growing up. She spent her final years in assisted living where she enjoyed music and crafts and the weekly visits from the therapy dogs. The family would like to thank the many individuals who assisted with her care. Glorida will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Glorida at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019