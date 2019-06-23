Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glorida J. Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glorida J. Webb







Glorida J. Webb



age 98, passed away Friday,



June 14, 2019. Glorida was born Sunday, August



8, 1920 in Wichita, KS and lived in the Albuquerque area since 1952. She was



married to Kenneth B. Webb for 74 years prior to his passing in 2014. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Bertram of Rio Rancho and Donna Clinton (Brett Voorhees) of Jackson, WY; four grandchildren, Randall Bertram (Cheri), Jill Trujillo (Don) of Rio Rancho, Jason Clinton (Amy Christensen), and Jeff Clinton (Michelle) of Seattle, WA; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Kenneth Bertram (Stephanie), Brandon Michael Bertram (Madison) of Albuquerque, Cosette and Tucker Clinton of Seattle, WA; and four great-great grandchildren. Glorida



spent many years as a hospital volunteer and was a 30-year member of the Albuquerque Assistance



League dividing time between the Bargain Box and the Blue Portal. She was also a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were growing up. She spent her final years in assisted living where she enjoyed music and crafts and the weekly visits from the therapy dogs. The family would like to thank the many individuals who assisted with her care. Glorida will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Glorida at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



Glorida J. WebbGlorida J. Webbage 98, passed away Friday,June 14, 2019. Glorida was born Sunday, August8, 1920 in Wichita, KS and lived in the Albuquerque area since 1952. She wasmarried to Kenneth B. Webb for 74 years prior to his passing in 2014. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Bertram of Rio Rancho and Donna Clinton (Brett Voorhees) of Jackson, WY; four grandchildren, Randall Bertram (Cheri), Jill Trujillo (Don) of Rio Rancho, Jason Clinton (Amy Christensen), and Jeff Clinton (Michelle) of Seattle, WA; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Kenneth Bertram (Stephanie), Brandon Michael Bertram (Madison) of Albuquerque, Cosette and Tucker Clinton of Seattle, WA; and four great-great grandchildren. Gloridaspent many years as a hospital volunteer and was a 30-year member of the Albuquerque AssistanceLeague dividing time between the Bargain Box and the Blue Portal. She was also a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were growing up. She spent her final years in assisted living where she enjoyed music and crafts and the weekly visits from the therapy dogs. The family would like to thank the many individuals who assisted with her care. Glorida will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Glorida at Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close