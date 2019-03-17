Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Goldie May Shew. View Sign

Goldie May Shew







Goldie Shew



passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque. She is survived by her son, Philip Jr. and wife, Doretha; grandchildren, Philip III and wife, Becky of Centennial,



CO, Kristen



Green and husband, Cary of Eagle, CO and four great-grandchildren,



Andrew and Brady Shew and Emily and Abigail Green. She was preceded in death by her husband of



58 years, Philip Sr.; her



parents, Cecil and Julia Simer and sisters, Pearl Gepford and Blossom Gaines.



Goldie was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on September 14, 1919 and grew up in Placita, Colorado, a small coal mining town near the present-day city of Granite. As a child, Goldie contracted Polio and spent a year at the Children's Hospital of Denver. Polio left Goldie crippled for the rest of her life. She never let her disability keep her from living life to the fullest. The Simer family moved to Nampa, Idaho where Goldie completed high school. She then enrolled in and completed business college in Boise, Idaho. While working as a secretary in Boise, she met and married Philip Sr. September 1, 1941. Her only child, Philip Jr., was born in 1943, shortly before Philip Sr. was sent to the Pacific theater. After WWII the Shew family



moved to Dallas, Texas where Philip Sr. took advantage of the GI Bill to attend and graduate from



Southern Methodist University.



Goldie helped



support the family during that time by working as a secretary. After graduation, the family moved to Albuquerque



where Goldie continued her secretarial career with New York Life. In 1973 Philip Sr. and Goldie moved to Hagerstown, Maryland where they remained until Phil's death in 1999. Goldie then moved back to Albuquerque



where she lived with Philip Jr. and Doretha until health issues forced her into an assisted living facility.



Goldie was an avid reader who passed her love of reading to her son and grandchildren. Kristen remembers Goldie teaching her to read on the back porch. Goldie also enjoyed attending church services at the facility. She especially enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Fly Goldie Fly, free of physical limitations, free of pain, free of worry, free to spread your wings and soar. Watch over us and guide us. You will be forever in our hearts. Please visit our online guest book for Goldie at



www.Frenchfunerals.com.



