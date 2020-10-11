Gordan Hamley

Gordon Bruce HamleyGordon Bruce Hamley, age 90, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 while Mary Virginia, his beloved wife of 65-plus years, held his hand. Gordon was born in Ottumwa Iowa, June 19th, 1930 to Laurence and Thelma Hamley.He graduated from the US Naval Academy, class of 1955, and served his country with distinction and honor, retiring with his family in Albuquerque in 1975. Gordon was known for his witty sense of humor, and his unwavering support of many Catholic charities, including Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish. Always quick to share a funny or relevant story, or offer sagely advice when needed, he will be sorely missed.He is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia; his children, Diana, Mary Cay, and Laura Ann; grandchildren, Nicole, Adam, James, Meagan, Morgan, Michael, Phaedra, and Amanda; and 13 great-grandchildren. Gordon was preceded in death by his son, Gordon Edward; and his grand-daughter, Elizabeth.Mass will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, located at 2621 Vermont St. NE in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Gordon at