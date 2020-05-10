Gordon McClain "Mac" Bond
Gordon McClain "Mac" Bond, 41, of Aspen Colorado, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Louise V. Ramsey and Gordon M. Bond. McClain attended the New Mexico Military Institute and graduated from Highland High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1997. He served in the Coast Guard in California from 2002-2006. He was a wonderful problem solver and quick learner which allowed him to excel in every job he undertook.
McClain was adored by his family and friends. He lit up a room no matter where he was, with his charismatic smile and sparkling blue eyes. His joyful whistle followed him everywhere he went, as well as his loving dog Cooper. He always delighted us with his hilarious stories of his times in boot camp. He was incredible at athletics. Many of his friends and family noted that he quickly picked up new sports and excelled at them, like golf and football. If you ever had the opportunity of spending time watching Jeopardy with Mac, you would be at a loss of words for how he knew the answers to all the questions Trebek asked. He was amazing like that, if you had the pleasure to make a miniscule trivia bet with him then you better beware you may lose to one smart cookie.
McClain struggled with addiction most of his life and moved to Colorado to work on his recovery from his addictions. He fought hard to get out from underneath his demons but in the end succumbed to them. Along the way he made many dear, dear friends. Many said he would drop everything to help them out in whatever way he could, many times sacrificing his own well being.
McClain is survived by his mother, Louise "Wesa" Ramsey, his sister Louise Ramsey Bond, his aunts, Susan R. Montoya, Flora Kubiak, Samara Ramsey, and Linda Ramsey, his uncles, Douglas Ramsey and John Kubiak, his cousins, Philip Montoya, Teo Montoya, Alicia Montoya Arber, Anna Ramsey, Tres Ramsey, Alister Ramsey, Hannah Lazar, Lena Montoya, Paloma Arber, Marbella Montoya, Mathew Kubiak, Simon Kubiak, John McClain Kubiak, and Peter Kubiak and last but not least his beloved dog Cooper. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Douglas and Sue Ramsey and Gordon and Flora Bond, his father, Gordon Bond and his dogs Rambo, Dolly, Boo, Jasper, Georgia, Baby Doll and Pancho.
Services are planned for June 12, 2020 in Snowmass, Colorado. Please email Mcclainbond@yahoo.com with your contact information for more details as things are constantly changing. Please also consider sending to this email address any stories about Gordon McClain "Mac" Bond that you would like to share with his family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to A Way Out https://awayout.org/donate/or your favorite charity in memory of
Gordon McClain "Mac" Bond.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.