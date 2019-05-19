Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Connor Modrall. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Connor Modrall, "Gordy", passed away unexpectedly at his home in Corrales, New Mexico on 2 MAY 2019 at the age of 83. Gordon was the son of James Richie Modrall, "Dick", one of the founders of the Modrall Law Firm in Albuquerque, and Constance Connor Modrall, "Connie". Gordon grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from Albuquerque High School. After receiving a bachelor's degree in Spanish at the University of New Mexico, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served as a junior officer. Upon completion of his time in the Marine Corps, he went on to obtain a master's degree in education from New Mexico State University. He met and married Judith Righter, "Judy", in 1964 and went on to several jobs at New Mexico Highlands University, Santa Fe High School, and the New Mexico Department of Education. During this time, he started his family and engaged in ranching part time. He decided to make ranching a full-time occupation in 1975, purchasing a ranch in the Gladstone community of Union County, New Mexico, which he operated successfully until his retirement in 1998. Gordon and his wife were actively involved in both the Gladstone community and activities in Clayton, New Mexico developing many long lasting and cherished friendships with the wonderful people there. Gordon and his wife retired to



Corrales, New Mexico



where he continued his lifelong passion for woodworking, becoming a master woodworker. After Judy's death in 2008, he built a small retirement home on the Corrales property living next to his daughter and son-in-law and their family and enjoyed spending time with them. He continued to enjoy working outside and was a voracious reader, often times reading at least one book per week. He was fortunate to have excellent health his entire life, never experiencing the misfortune of major illness. Gordon was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather and a great friend to those who knew him. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Norman Schreifels of Corrales and their two daughters, Kristen and Kali, his son David of Oxnard, California, his older brother Jim of Traverse City, Michigan, and his younger sister and her husband, Molly and Jim Quinn, of Washington, D.C. The surviving family wishes to thank all those who made Gordon's life the true success that it was. Semper Fi, Cowboy! You will be missed!



