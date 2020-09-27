Gordon Wohlert







Gordon Wohlert, 77, died September 11th in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where his daughter Gwen helped care for him. The cause of death was Pall Malls.



Gordon and his brother David were raised in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, in a modest home at 814 Maple Street. His mother, Clara, was an Alabama-born homemaker whose exceptionally warm and open heart helped offset the gruff character of his father, also named Gordon, who worked in Pittsburgh's ship-building industry. His father grew up poor during the depression. Those experiences didn't leave much room for openness. But he tried his best to give his children a good life. Gordon's personality was clearly influenced by both parents.



Gordon attended Muskingum University, where he met his first wife; they had two daughters. He found work selling insurance to car dealerships in West Virginia, where his natural charm and gift for conversation were put to good use. Gordon would remain a salesman, in one form or another, for the remainder of his life.



A motorcycle trip to New Mexico to visit his brother in the early 1970s (Gordon confidently rode a big Honda Gold Wing in those days) changed the course of his life. Somewhere west of Tucumcari, he encountered New Mexico's high desert terrain for the first time. He later recalled he felt compelled to pull his motorcycle to the side of the road, enchanted by the stark, unfamiliar scenery. He soon relocated to Albuquerque, where he and his brother - lifelong friends and business partners - pursued several business ventures. The last was Brothers Commercial Cleaning.



Gordon's many friends will recall him as the life of the party, holding court, beer in hand, telling colorful, braggadocious stories. His family and close friends will also remember Gordon's sentimental side, which might recount a childhood memory, recite a poetic passage from a favorite book, and which gave rise to an abiding interest in photography. In his final residence, on every wall, Gordon surrounded himself with photographs he had taken of the family he loved, and who loved him in return.



Gordon is survived by his daughters, Gwen Cook and Denise Wohlert; brother David (Angela Vachio) Wohlert; grandchildren Amanda Thornton, Erin Cook, Kevin Thornton, and Christopher Thornton; niece Eve Wohlert; nephew Noah (Kathryn) Wouk; and great-nieces Luisa Pacheco, Juno Wouk, and Stella Wouk. In lieu of flowers, pour yourself a good drink and raise a glass to Gordon.





