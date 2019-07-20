Grace Barnes
Grace Barnes, a 42 year resident of Albuquerque, was born Monday, July 28, 1924 to Charles Otto and Cora
Bell Dill in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 to be with the Lord and Savior. She was a loving wife, talented artist and gardener extraordinaire. She passionately serve the Garden Club of Albuquerque for decades. Grace was a dear friend and neighbor and will be deeply missed.
After cremation she will be placed to rest with her loving husband at the National cemetery in Santa Fe. Please visit our online guestbook for Grace at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019