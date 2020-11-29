Grace Louise ColvinGrace Louise Colvin, a resident of Albuquerque and Socorro, New Mexico, died at the age of 78 on Monday, November 16, 2020.Professionally, Grace was known for her dedication and expertise in hospital pharmacy. She received a degree in science and pharmacy from the University of New Mexico in the 1960's. At the time she was the only woman in her graduating class. As a friend, colleague, and family member, Grace was always kind and aware of the needs of others; she would not hesitate to travel hundreds of miles to stay with a friend in need of help. Grace loved outdoor activities. She met her husband after kayaking on the Rio Grande River, and together they explored waterways and trails in the National Parks and other wilderness areas in the western United States.Grace was proceeded in death by her parents, John A. and Louise Colvin; and her brother-in-law, Robert T. Winn. Grace is survived by her husband of 44 years, William P. Winn; her brother, John A. Colvin and his family Carol Hunter and Conor Colvin-Hunter; her sister-in-law, Susan Winn; niece, Cory Winn; and nephew, Jake Winn. Grace was a devoted and loyal friend especially to Thelma A. Giomi, Rita Benischek, Sandra Benischek-Harrison, Connie Devers, Judith Raymond, and others. Grace will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.Please visit our online guestbook for Grace at