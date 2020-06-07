Grace Doucette
Grace Catherine Doucette



Grace Catherine Doucette, a resident of Albuquerque since the mid 1980's, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, from old age.

Grace was born on January 19, 1921, in Somerville, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. Doucette (d. 1927) and Grace C. (McArdle) Doucette (d. 1952), her younger brother, James L. (d. 1922), and her sister, Eleanor F. Doucette (d. 2009). She was also preceded in death by her former husbands, Frederick D. Thomson (2007), and Paul E. Maglione (2013).

Grace is survived by her five children, Elly St. Pierre (Hingham, MA), Elaine (Jon) Messier (Albuquerque, NM), Paula Brandt Maglione (San Diego, CA), Peter (Phyllis) Maglione (Sandia Park, NM) and Jeannie Edwards (San Diego, CA). She is also survived and missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her nephew.

Grace had a lifelong passion for learning. Prior to moving to Albuquerque, she lived in San Diego for several years where she completed a degree from San Diego State University (1980). After settling in Albuquerque, she was an APS substitute teacher and volunteered at CNM as an ESL tutor. Grace continued to pursue her passion to write.

Grace was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also had a compassionate heart for all four-legged creatures, especially standard poodles.

Honoring her wishes, private inurnment at Albuquerque's Fairview Cemetery will take place at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
