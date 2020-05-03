Grace Sheldon







Grace T. Sheldon was born on June 19, 1928 and died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was a devoted and loving mother and friend who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband David, survived by her sons David Churchill Sheldon and wife Cathy of Sandy Ut; Daniel Stuart Sheldon and wife Linda of Johnstown, CO; John Christopher Sheldon of Las Vegas, NV; and daughter Josephine Ann Jackson and husband Eric of Corona, CA. She was also blessed with 11 grand grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Grace is survived by a sister, Hilda Edney and sister in law Diane Sheldon plus numerous nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by family and friends as loving kind, energetic and who brightened the world with a quick wit and sense of humor.





