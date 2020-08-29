1/1
Grant King Bright
1943 - 2020
Grant King Bright



Chief Master

Sergeant

(retired) Grant King Bright, 77, passed Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1943 in Wheeler, Texas, born to Chester and Lou Bright. He grew up in Crystal City, Texas. In October 1966, he married the love of his life, Mona (Bruso) Bright, whom he met on a blind date. Grant served in the United States Air Force from 1961 through 1990. His primary focus in the military was aircraft maintenance, and he worked mostly with B-52s and KC-135s. He was at his top rank for more than one-third of his military service, having reached the rank of CMSgt (E9), in under 20 years. Because of this rapid rise in rank, he was known as a "fast burner" in the military. Grant enjoyed the outdoors, and found comfort in nature. He was a keen observer of animals and could spot a deer a half mile away. He spent many rewarding camping trips with his best friend, Jeff Miller. In later years, Grant became engaged in cotton farming in West Texas, having inherited a cotton farm from his aunt and uncle, Claudine and Douglas Tipton. Grant enjoyed continued collaboration in cotton farming with Danny and Susan Gonzalez, of Post, Texas. Grant was also tremendously skilled in mechanical projects, and was known to be able to fix just about anything. As a hobby, he completely restored 8 MGs, as well as numerous camper trailers. Known by many as a gregarious, outgoing person, Grant made many friends along the way, and is missed by countless folks, including his dear friend, Mel Tipler. After 53 years of marriage, Grant is survived by his beloved spouse, Mona (Bruso) Bright; daughter, Anita Bright (Khaled Bassim); and son, Douglas Bright (David Schalk). A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH-Lomas. Due to current circumstances, online viewing is available and encouraged. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Animal Humane New Mexico, animalhumanenm.org/donate/ or The Barrett House Foundation, www.barrettfoundation.org/donate-barrettfoundation. Please visit our online guestbook for Grant at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences

