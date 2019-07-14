Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Graydon McVay

Graydon McVay Obituary
Graydon "Grady" Richard McVay



Grady McVay

passed peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 after a hard battle with cancer. Grady

was born January 5, 1950 to Lt. Col (Ret.) Richard

McVay and

Lou-Anne McVay at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He is survived by Julianne "Julie" McVay, his cherished wife of 40 years; sister, Marcy Cates and husband, Robert; brother and sister-in-law, David and Waneta Tuttle; nieces, Lara

Siegenthaler, Anna Tuttle Indahl and husband, Andrew and their children, Molly, Owen and Simon; nephews, Mark Tuttle and Ward Tuttle. Also touching Grady's life were longtime friends, Cliff and Donna Carper and Terry and Marty Ashcraft. Grady is also survived by several cousins and was especially close to Mike and Terry McVay of Gothenburg, NE. He leaves behind his and Julie's adored therapy dog, Zach. Grady graduated from the University of New Mexico with a business degree and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha National Fraternity. He was a real estate broker for 33

years.

Grady enjoyed traveling, gardening, fly fishing

and was on the

board of his

neighborhood

homeowner's

association for

many years. He was an avid follower of Lobo basketball and football.

The family sends gratitude and praise to the University of New Mexico Cancer Center and Heritage Good Samaritan Hospice.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) at JDRF.org or Animal Protection of New Mexico at apnm.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Grady at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
