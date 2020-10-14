Greg Williams







November 23, 1955- October 4, 2020







It is with great sadness to share the passing of our most amazing and forever beloved Greg Williams. Our Gregory was called home to Heaven on Sunday October 4th, 2020. Greg was the husband to Brenda Williams and father to Jerrett Williams and Kyleigh (Jesse) Davis. Also the best Papa ever to Brooklyn Williams, Maddox and Jaxxon Davis.



Greg and Brenda met at Manzano High School and graduated in 1974. They were married in 1977 and so the journey began and was it ever a wonderful crazy ride filled with much joy, laughter and tears. Jerrett was Greg's pride and joy then ten years later he told Brenda he didn't want to watch cartoons alone. So along came Kyleigh and he was beside himself to have his baby girl.



He spent many years traveling with his beloved sister Suzie Barrett. His favorite trip was going to Israel in 2010. He also enjoyed boat racing with his brother Steve Williams.



Greg (know as "Uncle") spent countless hours of fun with his nieces Tracy Denton, Asti Jackson and nephew Trak Jackson.



Brenda's mom Bernie Calame, sister Dolyn (Joey) Jones were truly loved by Greg and will always have a story to tell about their Greg.



Greg served at Hoffmantown Church under Pastor Todd Cook and then served at Young Life under Craig Davis. He absolutely said those were some of best years of his life.Greg was a successful contractor and business man. He retired from his business at Spa & Billiard World in 2013.



If you wish to send your condolences to the family please do so at



gwilliams001@comcast.net





