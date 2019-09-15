Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Bussiere. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory (Buzz) Bussiere died Monday, August 26, 2019. Buzz was born Sunday, May 9, 1926 in St. Paul, MN. His wonderful wife, Agnes Faggart Bussiere, preceded him in death on Thursday, July 6, 2006. After duty in the Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1948, Buzz graduated from UNM in 1954 and was a forecaster with the National Weather Service for more than 30 years. While serving as a navigator on a B-52 training mission in 1946, lightning struck the aircraft causing a total loss of power. Buzz parachuted to safety but sustained severe injuries upon landing. A lone mounted cowboy rescued Buzz in a desolate south Texas prairie. He was the sole survivor of the nine-man crew. During a two-year recuperation in San Antonio's Brook Army Medical Center, he met his future wife, Agnes, who was an Army physical therapist.



He loved a good joke, a lively political discussion, all kinds of music and fishing for the Wiley trout of New Mexico and Colorado. You will be truly missed, my friend.



Buzz leaves behind his Albuquerque family of Kevin and Linda Carroll, McKinnon Carroll, Jeff and Letitia Simms; and his honorary grandchildren, Desmond and Arya Simms.



