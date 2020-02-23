Gregory Newbern Stanley
He was born on March 21, 1964 in Houston Texas and passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in his home with his girlfriend and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents Newbern and Saundra Stanley. He was survived by his longtime girlfriend Gloria Davidson, her children and grandchildren, and her family, the dogs Suzie and Harley, his sisters Becky Stanley-Sharma, Debra Mattingly, and Audrey (Penny) Huss, brothers Newbern C. Stanley Jr. (Chuck), and Reggie Abel, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts/uncles and friends. He resided in Texas until the 1980's and moved to New Mexico to be with his family. He loved fishing, camping, listening country and bluegrass music by his family The Stanley Brothers/Ralph Stanley. He became a roofer by trade and worked with the family business. He will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts. We are having a small private family gathering instead of a funeral service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020