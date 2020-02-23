Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Newbern Stanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Newbern Stanley







He was born on March 21, 1964 in Houston Texas and passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in his home with his girlfriend and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents Newbern and Saundra Stanley. He was survived by his longtime girlfriend Gloria Davidson, her children and grandchildren, and her family, the dogs Suzie and Harley, his sisters Becky Stanley-Sharma, Debra Mattingly, and Audrey (Penny) Huss, brothers Newbern C. Stanley Jr. (Chuck), and Reggie Abel, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts/uncles and friends. He resided in Texas until the 1980's and moved to New Mexico to be with his family. He loved fishing, camping, listening country and bluegrass music by his family The Stanley Brothers/Ralph Stanley. He became a roofer by trade and worked with the family business. He will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts. We are having a small private family gathering instead of a funeral service.



Gregory Newbern StanleyHe was born on March 21, 1964 in Houston Texas and passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in his home with his girlfriend and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents Newbern and Saundra Stanley. He was survived by his longtime girlfriend Gloria Davidson, her children and grandchildren, and her family, the dogs Suzie and Harley, his sisters Becky Stanley-Sharma, Debra Mattingly, and Audrey (Penny) Huss, brothers Newbern C. Stanley Jr. (Chuck), and Reggie Abel, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts/uncles and friends. He resided in Texas until the 1980's and moved to New Mexico to be with his family. He loved fishing, camping, listening country and bluegrass music by his family The Stanley Brothers/Ralph Stanley. He became a roofer by trade and worked with the family business. He will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts. We are having a small private family gathering instead of a funeral service. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close