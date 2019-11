Gregory S. WidnerGreg Widner, 47 years of age, beloved husband, father, brother, friend, left us on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Greg is survived by his wife, Joy; their twin boys, Jackson and Jacob; son, Evan; daughter, Emma and their mother, Tracey. He is also survived by his sister, Anna and her husband Skip; brother, Gary and wife Dara; brother, Brian and wife Maria. He also leaves behind a large extended family and many friends. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Neville; mother, Mollie; and sister, Sandra. A Celebration of Greg's Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Netherwood Park Church of Christ, 5101 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Please visit our online guestbook for Greg at