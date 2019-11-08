Gregory S. Widner
Greg Widner, 47 years of age, beloved husband, father, brother, friend, left us on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Greg is survived by his wife, Joy; their twin boys, Jackson and Jacob; son, Evan; daughter, Emma and their mother, Tracey. He is also survived by his sister, Anna and her husband Skip; brother, Gary and wife Dara; brother, Brian and wife Maria. He also leaves behind a large extended family and many friends. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Neville; mother, Mollie; and sister, Sandra. A Celebration of Greg's Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Netherwood Park Church of Christ, 5101 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Please visit our online guestbook for Greg at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2019