Gregory J Simon



Greg was born October 25, 1945 in Manitowoc, WI and moved to Albuquerque at the age of 5 where he

spent the rest

of his well-lived

life.

Greg faced his battle with pancreatic cancer

armed with his typically positive attitude and spectacular

sense of humor which he exercised until his final day, Sept 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family anddevoted partner of 21 years, Mary

McGrane.

Greg was a gifted high school athlete excelling in basketball and baseball. He was an amazing dad.

His girls learned how to build houses, catch and hit

balls, skateboard, drive a

stickshift, run a business and enjoy it, and sink a pontoon in Lake Michigan. Later in life, Greg and Mary shared a passion for sailing, and owned boats in San Carlos, Mexico, and Cochiti, NM. They transformed the sailing community and atmosphere at

Cochiti for the better (and probably beat you in a race). He spent decades sailing and enjoying everything that was cool.

He was always an entrepreneur, owning several different leather factories and shops in Winrock Mall and Old Town. Many lifelong friends were made during this time. Let it be noted: He sold a pair of leather pants to

Jim Morrison once and also made a leather briefcase for Ronald Reagan. On the side he was a general contractor who bought the "worst" house in a neighborhood, renovated it and turned it into a showplace. He was a true artist. He also cut off his own thumb twice.

His final business endeavors were executed with his daughters, Christel

Reynolds and Portia

Perdue,

buying a large

building and

reworking it to

facilitate both

daughters'

businesses. He

and Portia also

shared a business manufacturing gymnastics grips which are sold

worldwide.

Greg's innovative ideas always set his products apart and above the rest.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents,

Quirin and Helen Simon.

He is survived by his

loving partner,

Mary McGrane. His daughters with Vicki Simon are Portia Perdue (husband James), and Christel Reynolds (husband Matthew). Siblings Joan Brooks (husband Don), Kathy Puglisi (husband Steve), brother Peter Simon (Greg's better looking brother who Greg clobbered once with a solid oak chair with no results), and Pattie Cox (husband Jimmy). Grandchildren are Zane and Larkin Perdue, and Sage, Mason, and Jesse Reynolds (Greg gave each of these children an inappropriately large pocket knife by the age of 4 and said, "They'll be fine.").

One would be hard pressed to find a man as full and driven as Greg. He had a heart of gold and a brilliant

smile which could only hint at his immense joie de vivre . He was a wonderful friend, brother, dad, grandpa, partner, and will be painfully missed.

Until next timeâ€¦

In lieu of flowers, Greg would want you to pour yourself an old-fashioned and enjoy your life. He also cared deeply for this planet and our environment so a donation to The Sierra Club is fitting. A

memorial will be

planned at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
