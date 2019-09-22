Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Simon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory J Simon







Greg was born October 25, 1945 in Manitowoc, WI and moved to Albuquerque at the age of 5 where he



spent the rest



of his well-lived



life.



Greg faced his battle with pancreatic cancer



armed with his typically positive attitude and spectacular



sense of humor which he exercised until his final day, Sept 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family anddevoted partner of 21 years, Mary



McGrane.



Greg was a gifted high school athlete excelling in basketball and baseball. He was an amazing dad.



His girls learned how to build houses, catch and hit



balls, skateboard, drive a



stickshift, run a business and enjoy it, and sink a pontoon in Lake Michigan. Later in life, Greg and Mary shared a passion for sailing, and owned boats in San Carlos, Mexico, and Cochiti, NM. They transformed the sailing community and atmosphere at



Cochiti for the better (and probably beat you in a race). He spent decades sailing and enjoying everything that was cool.



He was always an entrepreneur, owning several different leather factories and shops in Winrock Mall and Old Town. Many lifelong friends were made during this time. Let it be noted: He sold a pair of leather pants to



Jim Morrison once and also made a leather briefcase for Ronald Reagan. On the side he was a general contractor who bought the "worst" house in a neighborhood, renovated it and turned it into a showplace. He was a true artist. He also cut off his own thumb twice.



His final business endeavors were executed with his daughters, Christel



Reynolds and Portia



Perdue,



buying a large



building and



reworking it to



facilitate both



daughters'



businesses. He



and Portia also



shared a business manufacturing gymnastics grips which are sold



worldwide.



Greg's innovative ideas always set his products apart and above the rest.



Greg was preceded in death by his parents,



Quirin and Helen Simon.



He is survived by his



loving partner,



Mary McGrane. His daughters with Vicki Simon are Portia Perdue (husband James), and Christel Reynolds (husband Matthew). Siblings Joan Brooks (husband Don), Kathy Puglisi (husband Steve), brother Peter Simon (Greg's better looking brother who Greg clobbered once with a solid oak chair with no results), and Pattie Cox (husband Jimmy). Grandchildren are Zane and Larkin Perdue, and Sage, Mason, and Jesse Reynolds (Greg gave each of these children an inappropriately large pocket knife by the age of 4 and said, "They'll be fine.").



One would be hard pressed to find a man as full and driven as Greg. He had a heart of gold and a brilliant



smile which could only hint at his immense joie de vivre . He was a wonderful friend, brother, dad, grandpa, partner, and will be painfully missed.



Until next timeâ€¦



In lieu of flowers, Greg would want you to pour yourself an old-fashioned and enjoy your life. He also cared deeply for this planet and our environment so a donation to The Sierra Club is fitting. A



memorial will be



planned at a later date.



