Gregory J Simon
Greg was born October 25, 1945 in Manitowoc, WI and moved to Albuquerque at the age of 5 where he
spent the rest
of his well-lived
life.
Greg faced his battle with pancreatic cancer
armed with his typically positive attitude and spectacular
sense of humor which he exercised until his final day, Sept 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family anddevoted partner of 21 years, Mary
McGrane.
Greg was a gifted high school athlete excelling in basketball and baseball. He was an amazing dad.
His girls learned how to build houses, catch and hit
balls, skateboard, drive a
stickshift, run a business and enjoy it, and sink a pontoon in Lake Michigan. Later in life, Greg and Mary shared a passion for sailing, and owned boats in San Carlos, Mexico, and Cochiti, NM. They transformed the sailing community and atmosphere at
Cochiti for the better (and probably beat you in a race). He spent decades sailing and enjoying everything that was cool.
He was always an entrepreneur, owning several different leather factories and shops in Winrock Mall and Old Town. Many lifelong friends were made during this time. Let it be noted: He sold a pair of leather pants to
Jim Morrison once and also made a leather briefcase for Ronald Reagan. On the side he was a general contractor who bought the "worst" house in a neighborhood, renovated it and turned it into a showplace. He was a true artist. He also cut off his own thumb twice.
His final business endeavors were executed with his daughters, Christel
Reynolds and Portia
Perdue,
buying a large
building and
reworking it to
facilitate both
daughters'
businesses. He
and Portia also
shared a business manufacturing gymnastics grips which are sold
worldwide.
Greg's innovative ideas always set his products apart and above the rest.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents,
Quirin and Helen Simon.
He is survived by his
loving partner,
Mary McGrane. His daughters with Vicki Simon are Portia Perdue (husband James), and Christel Reynolds (husband Matthew). Siblings Joan Brooks (husband Don), Kathy Puglisi (husband Steve), brother Peter Simon (Greg's better looking brother who Greg clobbered once with a solid oak chair with no results), and Pattie Cox (husband Jimmy). Grandchildren are Zane and Larkin Perdue, and Sage, Mason, and Jesse Reynolds (Greg gave each of these children an inappropriately large pocket knife by the age of 4 and said, "They'll be fine.").
One would be hard pressed to find a man as full and driven as Greg. He had a heart of gold and a brilliant
smile which could only hint at his immense joie de vivre . He was a wonderful friend, brother, dad, grandpa, partner, and will be painfully missed.
Until next timeâ€¦
In lieu of flowers, Greg would want you to pour yourself an old-fashioned and enjoy your life. He also cared deeply for this planet and our environment so a donation to The Sierra Club is fitting. A
memorial will be
planned at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019