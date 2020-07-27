Gregory Snapka

Gregory Eliot Snapka







On June 27, 2020, Gregory Eliot Snapka passed away at his home in Albuquerque, NM.



One month ago, my best friend left this world behind. May he finally be at rest. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We will cherish the memories he gave us: adventurous camping trips; appreciation of all music; love and respect of the great outdoors and wildlife; importance of a good, beautifully presented, home-cooked meal; the touch of finely crafted wood; the need for humor in life; the belief "If you can't find it, make it!"; and, above all, the importance of literature - it nourishes the soul.



Greg was born on June 28, 1964, in Fort Worth, TX. He grew up in East Texas and settled in Albuquerque. He enjoyed word puzzles, carpentry, gardening, camping, fishing, NASCAR, reading and writing. He loved to tinker. He created little "odds and ends" around the house. He always said that, for years after his passing, we would find something and say, "What on earth is that?". I look forward to this!



Greg was preceded in death by his father, Philip Snapka. He is survived by his daughters, Audrey Lynn Snapka and Jenna Jolene Snapka; his mother, Becky Snapka; his sisters, Cheryl Clark, Robin Weigand, and Audrey Sullivan; and his wife and best friend, Cindy Snapka.



A memorial will be held at a later date. In his honor, please donate a book to any place of your choice.





