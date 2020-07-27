1/1
Gregory Snapka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Eliot Snapka



On June 27, 2020, Gregory Eliot Snapka passed away at his home in Albuquerque, NM.

One month ago, my best friend left this world behind. May he finally be at rest. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We will cherish the memories he gave us: adventurous camping trips; appreciation of all music; love and respect of the great outdoors and wildlife; importance of a good, beautifully presented, home-cooked meal; the touch of finely crafted wood; the need for humor in life; the belief "If you can't find it, make it!"; and, above all, the importance of literature - it nourishes the soul.

Greg was born on June 28, 1964, in Fort Worth, TX. He grew up in East Texas and settled in Albuquerque. He enjoyed word puzzles, carpentry, gardening, camping, fishing, NASCAR, reading and writing. He loved to tinker. He created little "odds and ends" around the house. He always said that, for years after his passing, we would find something and say, "What on earth is that?". I look forward to this!

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Philip Snapka. He is survived by his daughters, Audrey Lynn Snapka and Jenna Jolene Snapka; his mother, Becky Snapka; his sisters, Cheryl Clark, Robin Weigand, and Audrey Sullivan; and his wife and best friend, Cindy Snapka.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In his honor, please donate a book to any place of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved