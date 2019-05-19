Greta L. Cox

Greta L. Cox, Age 70, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The Viewing/Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Strong~Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church, 6200 Gibson Blvd. SE. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A reception will follow the burial at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Christ United Methodist Church Youth Group or . For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit ~ www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
