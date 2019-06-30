Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Gretchen Anna Parker

Gretchen Anna (Kluge) Parker passed away suddenly on June 7, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque. A Celebration of Gretchen's Life will take place in early August at a time and location yet to be announced. This gathering is for friends and family to rejoice with music , food, stories and our shared love of Gretchen. To read full obituary, get service details, and sign an online guestbook for Gretchen please visit www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019
