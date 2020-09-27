Gretchen D. Lincoln







Born Gretchen Martiel Dickinson on December 14, 1951 in Farmington, New Mexico, Gretchen spent her early years growing up in Farmington. A member of the Kelly Greens performing group, she graduated from Farmington High School in 1969. She attended her first year of college at the San Juan Branch College and finished her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism at New Mexico State University graduating Summa Cum Laude. On June 16, 1973, just after graduation, she married Gene Lincoln, her high school sweetheart. They just celebrated their 47th anniversary this year. A full-time mother, Gretchen raised two children, Erick Lincoln and Greta Lincoln Ziegler in a variety of locations during Gene's 23 years in the US Navy. She was an active and engaged parent, busy as a teacher's assistant, PTA member, and home room mother. At their last military assignment, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow, California, Gretchen was elected President of the MCLB Officers Wives Club (A significant feat for a Navy wife to lead a Marine Corps Wives Club.). She also spent two years as the Office Director, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, where she guided service members and their families in establishing personal budgets and loans to assist with financial difficulties. Following Gene's retirement in 1994, the family moved to Albuquerque, where Gretchen worked in the Lovelace Health Systems Patient Accounting office. Beleaguered by multiple health problems, Gretchen withdrew from the workforce in 2001 on full disability. She spent her time drawing, painting, and making jewelry until her health failed further. She passed quietly in her sleep on the morning of September 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband Gene Lincoln, son Erick Lincoln, daughter Greta Ziegler, grandchildren Piper and Roan Lincoln, Morgan, Lincoln and Zoe Ziegler (all of Albuquerque), and eldest sister Patricia Little (of Farmington, NM). Having an avid desire to help the Albuquerque homeless population it is Gretchen's wish that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Roadrunner Food Bank.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store