Longtime Albuquerque resident, Gretchen Fox, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She graduated from Albuquerque High in 1959. She went on to study Childhood Education at UNM and graduated with a bachelor's degree. She was a lifelong lover of British and American history; she recounted our stories with ease as she was the keeper of the family histories. She had been a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in the early 2000's.



Gretchen is survived by her two children, Stephen and Melissa Pack; sister, Terri Fox; sister-in-law, Catie Angell; nephew, Craig Fox; and nieces, Carla Slater and Chelsea Harnish. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marian Fox; and brother, Eric Fox.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, with a reception to follow. Reverend Frank Yeats will officiate the ceremony. Anyone interested in sending flowers is asked to please send them to the church address. Please visit our online guestbook for Gretchen at



