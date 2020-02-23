Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Elizabeth Gardner







After a long life full of friends and family who cherished her, Gretchen Elizabeth Gardner passed away on February 15, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Gretchen was born on September 24, 1931 in Vinton, Iowa to Harold M. and Blenda Harlis Gardner. Gretchen spent her childhood years growing up in Iowa, residing in Vinton, Osage, Bloomfield, Des Moines, and finally, Oskaloosa.



Gretchen was a grade school majorette and performed as a baton twirler for the Bloomfield High School marching band. She graduated in 1949 from the Oskaloosa High School as her class valedictorian and was a member of the National Honor Society. Gretchen began her working life as a bookkeeper in Oskaloosa and then moved to Albuquerque with her family in 1951. She had a 45-year working career progressing from bookkeeper to bank teller to financial clerk culminating with a 20-year stint at Sandia National Laboratories. Gretchen retired in 1992 to travel, play golf, complete jigsaw puzzles, play bridge, and enjoy outings with her many friends.



Gretchen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Albuquerque for over 50 years, where she served as a deacon and an elder. She truly enjoyed performing in the handbell choir; it was an extension of her 15 years in the Albuquerque Civic Symphony, where she was the principal percussionist. Her family and friends all have fond memories of watching Gretchen perform at numerous concerts during those years.



Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers James Eugene Gardner, Robert Edward Gardner, and Douglas Earl Gardner, and her sister Christine Gardner Bushman. Gretchen's closest survivors are her brother William Andrew Gardner of Albuquerque and his children, Karen Gardner Stock of Albuquerque, and Robert Harold Gardner of Leawood, Kansas.



Gretchen will be interred beside her parents at the Memorial Cemetery in Osage, Iowa on February 29, 2020. There will not be any services held in Albuquerque.



Those wishing to make contributions to honor Gretchen's memory should give to their preferred charity.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

