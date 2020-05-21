Guadalupe LopezGuadalupe Lopez, age 90, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 and in now in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his daughter, Diana of Rio Rancho; son, Jimmy of Albuquerque and daughter-in-law Linda of Bosque Farms; siblings, Tony Lopez and wife Lydia of Pharr, Texas, Mary Dennis Villareal and husband Joe of Celeste, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, and other family and friends. Mr. Lopez was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elvira; two daughters; Elvira and Joanne; his parents, Jose and Simona Lopez; brothers, Margarito, Dario and Trini; and sister, Josephina.Mr. Lopez met and married his wife in Mundy, Texas in 1951. After living in Lubbock, San Antonio, Pharr and El Paso Texas, he moved his family to Albuquerque in 1969 as a result of a job promotion and established what would be their lifelong home. Mr. Lopez was a heavy equipment mechanic and retired from Duke City Lumber Company in 1992.A lifelong member of the Assembly of God Church, Mr. Lopez served in numerous voluntary ministry positions including Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, President of the Men's Ministry, Deacon and Treasurer of the Board. Mr. Lopez attended Western Heights Assembly of God Church. He was a strong man of faith and loved the old hymns of the church and his Pastor's preaching.Mr. Lopez loved fishing and enjoyed the fishing trips his son would take him to at the various lakes in New Mexico. He also enjoyed reading, watching old Westerns, the Dallas Cowboys, and a good bowl of menudo on a Sunday morning. Most of all he loved his family and often said the best thing his wife left him were his son and daughter. He made friends easily and touched many lives in his 90 years of living.The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. on Indian School for their care over the 10 years Mr. Lopez was on dialysis. Special thanks also to the many doctors at UNM Health Sciences Center that oversaw his care, in particular his Primary Care Provider, Monique Riley. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. â€" 12:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Private family services will be conducted with Pastor Tom Padilla of Western Heights Church officiating. Please visit the online guestbook for Guadalupe at