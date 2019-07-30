Guillermo Lajeuenesse
Guillermo Lajeuenesse 05/13/59-07/25/19 of Manzano,
NM now a resident of Albuquerque passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Dora Cervantes Lajeuenesse, daughter Dolly partner Cecy, daughter Jessie husband Pablo, grandson Pablito. Viewing and Rosary will be at Riverside at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE on 7/30/19 from 1:30-3:30pm. A Final viewing and mass will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 820 Broadway Blvd SE on
7/31/19 at 8am with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary. Reception will be at Moose Lodge at 2121 Edith following burial.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019