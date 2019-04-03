Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Gunlaug Jacobsen Obituary

Gunlaug Jacobsen, age 90, a resident of Albuquerque, NM since 1979, born in Stavanger, Norway, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her son, Brian and wife, Reyna Jacobsen of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Antonio, Ashley, and Aaron; great-granddaughters, Felicity and Sonia; and brother, Toralf. Mrs. Jacobsen was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Grete Viste; and her husband, Lars Jacobsen. Gunlaug was a member of the German-American Club and the Sons of Norway on Staten Island, NY. Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Gunlaug at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
