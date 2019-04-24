Gus J. Colovos
Surrounded by
family and
friends, Gus J.
Colovos passed
peacefully Sun-
day, April 21,
2019, from complications related to 40 years of diabetes.
Brought into the world on April 25, 1957, by first-generation Greek Americans Jim Gust and Bessie (Poulos) Colovos. He was raised in Magna, UTâ€"in a bilingual home that honored family, engendered appetites for music, athleticism, curiosity, and humor, while importantly exemplified a spirit of compassion, egalitarianism,
and generosity to
othersâ€"alongside two older and two younger sisters who were all Cyprus Pirates and Utah Utes. After he earned a BS in 1978, he furthered this educational ideal with graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Utah. He married the love of his life, Kathy Steffensen, on October 28, 1982, and had two children while studying and researching his doctoral thesis then started employment in 1989 (IBM, Philips, Intel.)
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; their children, Kristen (Chris) Taylor and James W. (Kate Gelnett, engaged); their grandchildren, Ryan, Reagann,
and Addison Taylor; his siblings, Toni Mae (Joseph A.) Dwyer, Chrissie (Bruce,
deceased) Taylor, Georgene
(Giuseppe)
Bacco, and Joann (Michael J.)
Katsanevas; the
Steffensen and
Betty Jones families.
His canon of life was to be a good manâ€"as he always enjoyed the music of Earth, Wind, and Fire, his natural cadence always enjoyed the accompaniment of friends, generosity, and laughterâ€"while his foundational rhythm was to support his family by working to solve challenging problems. He purchased property in Salt Lake County and built a home on the
Westside of Albuquerque. The incredible gift of a kidney from his sister, Toni Mae, added 17 enjoyable years including a coda of grandchildren visiting almost daily to the song of his life.
An open house will be held Thursday, 6:30-8:30
p.m., at 4500 Seven Bar Loop Rd NW. Condolences or In Honor Donations to the announcements may be sent to
[email protected]
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019