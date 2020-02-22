Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus Wagner. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM San Ysidro Catholic Church 5015 Corrales Rd. Corrales , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM San Ysidro Catholic Church 5015 Corrales Rd. Corrales , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gus Wagner, age 87, beloved Husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 15, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. Gus was a life long resident of Corrales, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine Sr. and Trinidad Wagner; sisters , Sophia Martinez, Mary DeBaca and Eva Cordova. He is survived by his loving wife Arlene Wagner (Espinosa); sons, Anthony Wagner, Bobby (Donna) Wagner, and Jim (Roxanne) Wagner; daughter, Gina Wagner; sisters, Mariana Swann and Adela CdeBaca. 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. Gus will be greatly missed by his family and those whose lives he touched. He was the owner of Wagner Farms and was a well known Farmer throughout the state of New Mexico. He served on the Village of Corrales Council for 8 years and sat on the board of directors for the Middle Rio Grande Conservatory District for 25 years. His greatest joy was being with his family. He owned many racehorses and loved going to the racetrack. Celebration Of Life will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM, San Ysidro Catholic Church, 5015 Corrales Rd., Corrales, New Mexico. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, San Ysidro Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124. His Grandsons are honored to serve as Casket Bearers.



