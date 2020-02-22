Gus Wagner
Gus Wagner, age 87, beloved Husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 15, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. Gus was a life long resident of Corrales, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine Sr. and Trinidad Wagner; sisters , Sophia Martinez, Mary DeBaca and Eva Cordova. He is survived by his loving wife Arlene Wagner (Espinosa); sons, Anthony Wagner, Bobby (Donna) Wagner, and Jim (Roxanne) Wagner; daughter, Gina Wagner; sisters, Mariana Swann and Adela CdeBaca. 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. Gus will be greatly missed by his family and those whose lives he touched. He was the owner of Wagner Farms and was a well known Farmer throughout the state of New Mexico. He served on the Village of Corrales Council for 8 years and sat on the board of directors for the Middle Rio Grande Conservatory District for 25 years. His greatest joy was being with his family. He owned many racehorses and loved going to the racetrack. Celebration Of Life will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM, San Ysidro Catholic Church, 5015 Corrales Rd., Corrales, New Mexico. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, San Ysidro Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124. His Grandsons are honored to serve as Casket Bearers.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit our website
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 22, 2020